Consumer Sector Update for 04/08/2022: WDFC,PSMT,STG

Consumer stocks were moderately higher in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising less than 0.1%.

In company news, WD-40 (WDFC) climbed 7.8% after the consumer lubricants company on Thursday reported fiscal Q2 net income of $1.41 per share, improving on a $1.24 per share profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Feb. 28. Net sales grew 16.2% year-over-year to $130 million, and beating the $126.8 million analyst mean.

PriceSmart (PSMT) added 9.6% after the warehouse retailer late Thursday reported fiscal Q2 net income of $1.03 per share, up from $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year and topping the single-analyst estimate expecting a $0.99 per share profit for the three months ended Feb. 28.

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) was falling 4.1% after the Chinese online learning company reported a Q4 profit of 22.89 renminbi ($3.60) per ordinary share, reversing a net loss of 10.87 renminbi per share loss during the year-ago period, while revenue increased 0.7% year-over-year to 588.9 million renminbi during the three months ended Dec. 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.