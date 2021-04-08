Consumer Sector Update for 04/08/2021: STZ, CAG, BKE, XLP, XLY

Markets
Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Thursday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.1% lower while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently climbing by 0.4%.

Constellation Brands (STZ) was shedding over 4% in value as it posted fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.82 per share, down from $2.06 per share a year earlier.

Conagra Brands (CAG) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.59 per share, compared with $0.47 per share a year earlier. Conagra Brands was 2% lower.

Buckle (BKE) was inactive after saying its net sales in March, including the last week ended April 3, increased to $139.4 million from $41 million a year earlier when COVID-19 disrupted business.

