Consumer Sector Update for 04/08/2021: BLNK,STZ,CGC,WEED.TO,FIRE.TO

Consumer stocks were mixed in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping fractionally while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.6%.

In company news, Blink Charging (BLNK) climbed 11.5% after saying it will install 42 dual-port charging stations at 10 Four Brothers Pizza Inn restaurants across New York at little to no cost through a partnership with a state agency and several utilities operating in New York.

Constellation Brands (STZ) fell 3.8% after the beer, wine and spirits company posted fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.82 per share, down from adjusted earnings of $2.06 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share.

Canopy Growth (CGC) declined 4% after the cannabis company announced its $435 million acquisition of rival Supreme Cannabis (FIRE.TO), with investors receiving 0.01165872 of a Canopy common share and $0.0001 in cash for each of their Supreme shares.

