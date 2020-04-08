Consumer Sector Update for 04/08/2020: WGO,ANGI,PRTY

Top Consumer Stocks

MCD +1.4%

DIS +0.7%

CVS +3.1%

KO +1.8%

Consumer stocks were broadly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 1.4% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was adding 3.2% in value.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Winnebago Industries (WGO) rose over 15% after the recreational vehicle firm Wednesday said it will restart operations at select manufacturing facilities starting next Monday, April 13. The company also said it was taking steps to maintain its financial flexibility, including employee furloughs and layoffs, pay cuts and contractor reductions.

In other sector news:

(+) ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) climbed over 18% after Citigroup raised its investment recommendation for the digital marketplace to buy from neutral previously although it also trimmed its price target for the company's stock by $2.50 to $9 a share.

(-) Party City (PRTY) dropped 8.8% after announcing plans to furlough about 90% of its retail employees and 70% of its wholesale, manufacturing and corporate employees in response to the current business environment during the COVID-19 pandemic. Furloughed employees will continue to receive their health care benefits, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.