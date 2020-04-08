Consumer Sector Update for 04/08/2020: PRTY, TAL, LEVI, MCD, WMT, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.35%

MCD: -0.34%

DIS: +0.25%

CVS: +1.11%

KO: +1.12%

Consumer heavyweights were mixed pre-bell Wednesday.

Moving stocks include:

(-) Party City (PRTY), which was tumbling more than 17% amid plans to furlough approximately 90% of store employees and 70% of wholesale, manufacturing and corporate employees in response to the current business environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company said it will continue to provide health benefits to furloughed employees.

(-) Tal Education (TAL) was down more than 8% after the Chinese provider of K-12 after-school tutoring services reported that it suspects that an employee conspired with external vendors to inflate certain sales numbers after the company's routine internal auditing process.

(+) Levi Strauss (LEVI) was advancing by more than 4% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.40, up from $0.38 reported a year ago, and higher than the $0.35 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

