Consumer Sector Update for 04/07/2022: ZGN, LEVI, CAG, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were retreating premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.12% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently 0.13% lower.

Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN) shares were rallying past 7% after it reported full-year 2021 adjusted earnings of 0.33 euros ($0.36) per diluted share, compared with a loss of 0.04 euros a year earlier.

Levi Strauss (LEVI) shares were advancing by more than 2% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.46 per diluted share, up from $0.34 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called for $0.42.

Conagra Brands (CAG) shares were nearly 2% lower as it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.58 per diluted share, down from $0.59 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.58.

