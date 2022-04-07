Consumer Sector Update for 04/07/2022: SEED,DAN,COST,LW

Consumer stocks were ending higher on Thursday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) gaining 0.9%, overcoming a midday retreat.

In company news, Origin Agritech (SEED) rose over 15% after the Chinese agricultural ecommerce company said it will sell a combined 50,000 metric tons of its nutritionally enhanced corn to two undisclosed feedstock companies at 3,000 Chinese renminbi ($471.3) per metric ton. The company also said it will likely soon update its financial outlook to reflect the impact of the agreements.

Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) rose 7.8% after the frozen potato company reported Q3 net income of $0.73 per share, up from $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year and crushing the two-analyst mean estimate expecting $0.43 per share for the 13 weeks ended Feb. 27. Net sales increased 6.6% year-over-year to $955 million, also topping the $972.6 million Street view.

Costco Wholesale (COST) climbed 4.2 after the warehouse retailer reported an 18.7% increase in sales during the five weeks through April 3 over year-ago levels, rising to $21.61 billion and boosting sales for the first 31 weeks of its FY23 to $130 billion, up 16.7% over the comparable period last year.

To the downside, Dana (DAN) slid 6.2% after Oppenheimer cut its price target for the vehicle powertrain manufacturer by $1 to $23 a share while also reiterating its outperform rating for the company's stock.

