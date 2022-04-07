Consumer Sector Update for 04/07/2022: DAN,COST,LW

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.0% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 0.5%.

In company news, Dana (DAN) slid 9% after Oppenheimer Thursday cut its price target for the vehicle powertrain manufacturer by $1 to $23 a share while also reiterating its outperform rating for the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale (COST) climbed 3.8% after the warehouse retailer reported an 18.7% increase in sales during the five weeks through April 3 over year-ago levels, rising to $21.61 billion and boosting sales for the first 31 weeks of its FY23 to $130 billion, up 16.7% over the comparable period last year.

Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) rose 7% after the frozen potato company reported Q3 net income of $0.73 per share, up from $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year and crushing the two-analyst mean estimate expecting $0.43 per share for the 13 weeks ended Feb. 27. Net sales increased 6.6% year-over-year to $955 million, also topping the $972.6 million Street view.

