Consumer Sector Update for 04/07/2021: LI,ANF,HYLN

Consumer stocks were slightly lower in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF also was slipping 0.2%.

In company news, Li Auto (LI) fell about 10% after the Chinese electric vehicle company disclosed plans for a $750 million private placement of convertible senior notes due 2028.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) climbed 6.7% after UBS upgraded the apparel retailer to buy from neutral and raised the price target by $15 to $46.

Hyliion Holdings (HYLN) rose 1.3% after launching the Hypertruck Innovation Council with representatives from the transportation, fleet and logistics industries to assist with development of its natural gas-powered electric powertrains for Class 8 tractor-trailer trucks.

