Consumer Sector Update for 04/07/2021: ARMK, SMPL, BYND, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were slipping pre-bell Wednesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was declining by 0.12% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently 0.13% lower.

Aramark (ARMK) was gaining more than 3%. The company announced Wednesday a three-year extension to 2026 on substantially all of its revolving credit facility and term loan A. In connection with the extension, the company also upsized its revolving credit facility to about $1.2 billion, increasing its available cash by more than $200 million.

The Simply Good Foods (SMPL) was up nearly 1% as it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.25 per diluted share, up from $0.23 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for $0.22.

Beyond Meat (BYND) was up more than 3% after saying it has opened a manufacturing facility in the Jiaxing Economic & Technological Development Zone near Shanghai, China.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.