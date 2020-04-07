Markets
NIO

Consumer Sector Update for 04/07/2020: NIO, APRN, TSCO, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

MT Newswires
Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.46%

MCD: +3.36%

DIS: +4.55%

CVS: +2.28%

KO: +3.66%

Consumer majors were gaining in Tuesday's pre-market trading.

Early movers include:

(+) Nio (NIO), which was up more than 12% after saying it delivered 1,533 vehicles in March, up 116.8% from the previous month due to its recovering production capacity.

(+) Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) was more than 6% higher after D. E. Shaw & Co. disclosed a 5.2% stake in the New York-based meal-kit delivery services provider.

(+) Tractor Supply (TSCO) was climbing by more than 4% after it reported net sales of $1.96 billion in Q1, a 7.5% increase from the prior-year quarter and exceeding the Street view compiled by Capital IQ for sales of $1.89 billion.

