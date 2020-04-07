Consumer Sector Update for 04/07/2020: MDLZ,WYNN,DRI,VFC

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks have turned broadly mixed, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 1.0% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF still was rising 1.6%.

(+) Mondelez International (MDLZ) was fractionally higher this afternoon, giving back most of a 2.3% gain earlier Tuesday that followed the snacks and beverages company saying it expects higher sales in the US and Europe amid increased buying for in-home consumption offset somewhat by declines for its travel retail and foodservice businesses. The company also said it drew down the entire $2.5 billion available through its revolving credit facility on Monday but has another $1.95 billion untapped on another revolving loan.

(+) Darden Restaurants (DRI) was ahead more than 13%, with the parent of the Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse restaurant chains saying take-out orders have surged while same-restaurant sales have plummeted over the past month following widespread government orders to limit movements during the COVID-19 pandemic. To-go sales in Olive Garden locations rose to $39,133 per restaurant in the week ended April 5 from $16,191 during the first week in March while LongHorn Steakhouse sales climbed to $19,858 last week compared with $6,517 between March 1 to March 7.

(+) Wynn Resorts (WYNN) jumped nearly 7.4% higher after the casino company Tuesday announced plans for a $350 million private placement of senior notes due 2025. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

(+) VF (VFC) rose 4% after the company said it will continue to pay a quarterly dividend but will temporarily suspend stock buybacks as the footwear and clothing company grapples with economic uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also has drawn down the remaining $1 billion available on its revolving credit facility and is "exploring opportunities to further enhance financial liquidity."

