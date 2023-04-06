Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 04/06/2023: BKE, LEVI, JILL, XLP, XLY

April 06, 2023 — 09:10 am EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.2% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently inactive.

Buckle (BKE) was retreating more than 8% after it reported net sales of $113.4 million for the five-week fiscal period ended April 1, down from $124.9 million a year earlier. Comparable store net sales for the same period fell 10.1% year over year, the company said.

Levi Strauss (LEVI) was more than 4% lower after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.34 per diluted share, down from $0.46 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.33.

J. Jill (JILL) was rising past 5% after the company said Wednesday it completed its debt refinancing and replaced about $222 million of funded debt due to mature on May 8, 2024, and Nov. 8, 2024, with a new $175 million term loan facility that matures on May 8, 2028.

