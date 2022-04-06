Consumer Sector Update for 04/06/2022: SMPL, PLAY, AMZN, BA, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging lower pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.25% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 1% lower.

Simply Good Foods (SMPL) was advancing by more than 5% as it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.36 per diluted share, up from $0.25 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $0.27.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) said it entered an agreement to acquire Main Event from Ardent Leisure Group Limited and RedBird Capital Partners in an all-cash transaction for a total enterprise value of $835 million. Dave & Buster's was down almost 3% recently.

Amazon.com (AMZN)'s Amazon Web Services and Boeing (BA) announced that they have expanded their relationship by extending Boeing's current cloud operations and allowing it to take advantage of AWS's infrastructure and cloud services, including high performance computing. Amazon.com was recently slipping past 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.