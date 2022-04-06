Consumer Sector Update for 04/06/2022: PLAY,SAVE,JBLU,ULCC,FTCH,CAR

Consumer stocks were finishing broadly mixed in midweek trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 2.5%.

In company news, Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) dropped 9% on Wednesday after the eatery chain announced plans to acquire Main Event Entertainment from publicly traded Ardent Leisure Group in Australia and US private equity investor RedBird Capital Partners for $835 million. Dave & Buster's said the deal should expand its customer base, adding families with younger children to its existing mix of young adults and gamers.

Farfetch (FTCH) slid 7.7% after it said it would invest up to $200 million for a minority stake in the privately held Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) as part of a global strategic partnership between the luxury goods retailers. Neiman Marcus will use the Farfetch e-commerce platform to revamp its Bergdorf Goodman website and mobile app, in addition to the upscale Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus product lines joining the Farfetch marketplace.

Avis Budget Group (CAR) fell almost 11% after a BoA Securities downgrade of the rental car company to underperform from neutral, coupled with a $10 reduction in its price target for the stock to $240 a share.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) was slipping 2.2%, giving back a small opening gain, after it said overnight that it was evaluating JetBlue's (JBLU) $33-per-share cash buyout proposal, topping a Feb. 7 bid by Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) offering 1.9126 Frontier shares plus $2.13 in cash, or about $24.93 for each Spirit share based on Frontier's closing price on Tuesday of $11.92 a share. Spirit shares spiked late Tuesday, rising as much as 27% to $27.88 prior to a 3:45 pm ET trading halt as reports of the JetBlue offer trickled out.

