Consumer Sector Update for 04/06/2021: SJ,SPN.V,RMO,PCAR,MUDS,TOPP

Consumer stocks were moderately higher in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.7% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF also was rising 0.6%.

In company news, Scienjoy Holding (SJ) was up 49% in afternoon trading. The company earlier streaked over 93% to a best-ever $18.50 a share after the Chinese streaming entertainment company Tuesday said it is exploring ways of producing bitcoin and non-fungible token rewards for its users and broadcasters as part of a new strategic alliance with Toronto-based digital marketing firm Snipp Interactive (SPN.V).

Romeo Power (RMO) rose more than 40% after announcing a long-term agreement to supply battery packs for Paccar's (PCAR) Peterbilt 579 and 520 electric trucks beginning after 2021. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition II (MUDS) rose 17% after the blank check company Tuesday announced a proposed merger with The Topps Company, a manufacturer of sports collectibles such as trading cards and chewing gum. The combined company will have an enterprise value of around $1.3 billion. After the deal closes, the merged companies will trade under the TOPP ticker symbol.

