Consumer Sector Update for 04/06/2021: RMO, SIG, BLMN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.3% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.2%.

Romeo Power (RMO) was up about 12% after announcing a long-term agreement to supply battery packs for two of Paccar's battery electric vehicles.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) was up 1.6% after saying it purchased Rocksbox, a jewelry rental subscription platform, for an undisclosed sum.

Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) was slightly lower amid a planned $300 million private offering of senior unsecured notes due 2029.

