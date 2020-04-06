Consumer Sector Update for 04/06/2020: XSPA, SMPL, TSLA, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.44%

MCD: +4.25%

DIS: +4.02%

CVS: +3.10%

KO: +3.45%

Leading consumer stocks were gaining in Monday's pre-bell trading.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) XpresSpa (XSPA), which was surging by more than 37% after the health and wellness firm said it is in talks with three major US airports to pilot a program to screen and test individuals for COVID-19.

(+) Simply Good Foods (SMPL) was gaining more than 6% in value after it reported a fiscal Q2 adjusted net income of $0.23 per share, up from $0.18 in the corresponding 2019 period and ahead of consensus for $0.18 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Tesla (TSLA) was advancing by more than 5% after it posted on YouTube a video of a ventilator prototype that was built with parts used in electric vehicles.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.