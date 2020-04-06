Consumer Sector Update for 04/06/2020: W,CPRI,SEAS

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +3.6%

MCD +6.4%

DIS +4%

CVS +2.2%

KO +5.3%

Consumer stocks were broadly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 2.9% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 7.0%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Wayfair (W) sped almost 39% higher on Monday after the online retailer said it expects to meet or exceed its Q1 forecast for revenue and margin growth. The company said consolidated net revenue finished above its internal projections expecting a 15% to 17% increase over year-ago levels while its adjusted EBITDA margin will be ahead of its previous guidance looking for a decline of 7.3% to 7.8%.

In other sector news:

(+) Capri Holdings (CPRI) rose more than 26% on Monday after the luxury handbag and clothing company said it was furloughing its North American retail staff, effective Saturday, April 11, and will also reduce its corporate workforce in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The company will continue to pay for health care benefits for the about 7,000 store employees and said it hopes to rehire as many of its retail employees "as possible" during the second half of the company's current FY21 but also warned it expects it will need a smaller workforce once stores reopen.

(+) SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) climbed 13% after Monday said chief finance officer Marc Swanson will become CEO on an interim basis, succeeding Serge Rivera. Swanson has been with the company for nearly 20 years and previously has served as interim chief executive.

