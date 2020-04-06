Consumer Sector Update for 04/06/2020: CCL,CUK,W,CPRI,LIVE

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +3.60%

MCD +6.35%

DIS +4.97%

CVS +2.21%

KO +5.29%

Consumer stocks rallied Monday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 3.1% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 7.8%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Carnival (CCL,CUK) jumped out to a 21% gain on Monday after a regulatory filing showed Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has acquired an 8.2% equity stake in the cruise liner operator that's been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, now owning over 43.5 million shares of the company's common stock.

In other sector news:

(+) Wayfair (W) sped almost 40% higher on Monday after the online retailer said it expects to meet or exceed its Q1 forecast for revenue and margin growth. The company said consolidated net revenue finished above its internal projections expecting a 15% to 17% increase over year-ago levels while its adjusted EBITDA margin will be ahead of its previous guidance looking for a decline of 7.3% to 7.8%.

(+) Capri Holdings (CPRI) rose 26% on Monday after the luxury handbag and clothing company said it was furloughing its North American retail staff, effective Saturday, April 11, and will also reduce its corporate workforce in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The company will continue to pay for health care benefits for the about 7,000 store employees and said it hopes to rehire as many of its retail employees "as possible" during the second half of the company's current FY21 but also warned it expects it will need a smaller workforce once stores reopen.

(+) Live Ventures (LIVE) rose 1% after the specialty retailer said it has temporarily closed all of its its Vintage Stock entertainment products stores until further notice from the government on when they can safely reopen. The company also said its Marquis Industries flooring unit continues to operate on a scaled down basis, adding it had between $18 million to $20 million in cash and borrowing capacity on hand through various lines of credit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.