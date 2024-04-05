News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 04/05/2024: XLP, XLY, HIW, CNNE, GEO

April 05, 2024 — 08:43 am EDT

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 0.3% higher.

Highwoods Properties (HIW) stock was down 2.3% after the company said overnight it sold non-core properties in Raleigh for gross proceeds of $79.4 million.

Cannae Holdings (CNNE) shares were down 1.6% after the company said it accepted to buy about 9.7 million shares in its modified Dutch auction tender offer for nearly $222 million.

GEO Group (GEO) said it priced a private offering of about $1.28 billion of senior notes. Shares fell 0.3% premarket Friday.

