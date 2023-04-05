Markets
SMPL

Consumer Sector Update for 04/05/2023: SMPL, CAG, WMT, XLP, XLY

April 05, 2023 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was inactive and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up more than 1% recently.

Simply Good Foods (SMPL) was over 4% lower after reporting fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.32 per diluted share, down from $0.36 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $0.30.

Conagra Brands (CAG) was marginally higher after it reported Q3 fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $0.76 per diluted share, compared with $0.58 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.64.

Walmart (WMT) reiterated its fiscal Q1 and full-year guidance as the retail giant outlined its long-term growth strategy. The company expects fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings in a per-share range of $1.25 to $1.30, while consolidated net sales are projected to grow 4.5% to 5% on a constant-currency basis. Walmart was slightly declining in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMPL
CAG
WMT
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.