Consumer Sector Update for 04/05/2023: SMPL, CAG, WMT, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was inactive and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up more than 1% recently.

Simply Good Foods (SMPL) was over 4% lower after reporting fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.32 per diluted share, down from $0.36 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $0.30.

Conagra Brands (CAG) was marginally higher after it reported Q3 fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $0.76 per diluted share, compared with $0.58 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.64.

Walmart (WMT) reiterated its fiscal Q1 and full-year guidance as the retail giant outlined its long-term growth strategy. The company expects fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings in a per-share range of $1.25 to $1.30, while consolidated net sales are projected to grow 4.5% to 5% on a constant-currency basis. Walmart was slightly declining in recent premarket activity.

