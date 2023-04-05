Markets
IMUX

Consumer Sector Update for 04/05/2023: IMUX, PTGX, AZN, XLV, IBB

April 05, 2023 — 09:14 am EDT

Health care stocks were steady premarket Wednesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) were unchanged recently.

Immunic (IMUX) was gaining over 18% in value after saying a phase 2b study of vidofludimus calcium in patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis showed a clinical remission rate of 61.5% at week 50, compared with a 27.8% rate for placebo.

Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) was down more than 9% after it priced its underwritten public offering of 5 million common shares at $20 per share for gross proceeds of $100 million.

AstraZeneca (AZN) was climbing past 2% after saying combining Lynparza, Imfinzi, chemotherapy, and bevacizumab for the potential treatment of advanced ovarian cancer improved progression-free survival, based on data from its phase 3 trial.

