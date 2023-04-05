Markets
DTC

Consumer Sector Update for 04/05/2023: DTC

April 05, 2023 — 03:59 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed in late afternoon trading Wednesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.9%.

In company news, Solo Brands (DTC) was down 1.6% even after Piper Sandler raised its price target to $11 from $9 and kept the overweight rating.

Walmart (WMT) said on an investor call that inflation is "still an issue" and that it expects its hiring pace to slow as it moves toward greater automation. The retailer's shares rose 1.5%.

Vita Coco (COCO) shares were rising 6.3% after Craig-Hallum started coverage of the company's stock with a buy rating and a $25 price target.

Conagra Brands (CAG) on Wednesday raised its full-year profit outlook as inflationary pressures ease. The company also lowered the top end of its organic revenue guidance after fiscal third-quarter supply disruptions resulted in stock-outs in its grocery portfolio. Conagra shares were up 1.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DTC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.