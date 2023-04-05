Consumer Sector Update for 04/05/2023: DTC

Consumer stocks were mixed in late afternoon trading Wednesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.9%.

In company news, Solo Brands (DTC) was down 1.6% even after Piper Sandler raised its price target to $11 from $9 and kept the overweight rating.

Walmart (WMT) said on an investor call that inflation is "still an issue" and that it expects its hiring pace to slow as it moves toward greater automation. The retailer's shares rose 1.5%.

Vita Coco (COCO) shares were rising 6.3% after Craig-Hallum started coverage of the company's stock with a buy rating and a $25 price target.

Conagra Brands (CAG) on Wednesday raised its full-year profit outlook as inflationary pressures ease. The company also lowered the top end of its organic revenue guidance after fiscal third-quarter supply disruptions resulted in stock-outs in its grocery portfolio. Conagra shares were up 1.5%.

