Consumer Sector Update for 04/05/2022: SKIL, CARS, FTCH, XLY, XLP

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was inactive and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was declining by 0.14% recently.

Skillsoft (SKIL) was 3% higher after saying it has closed the purchase of Codecademy, an online learning platform for technical skills.

Cars.com (CARS) was up more than 3% after saying its chief financial officer, Sonia Jain, has resigned, effective April 15, to pursue a new opportunity. Cars.com also affirmed the Q1 and 2022 outlook that it provided on Feb. 24.

Farfetch (FTCH) will invest up to $200 million for a minority stake in omnichannel luxury retailer Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) as part of a global strategic partnership between the companies, according to a joint statement. Farfetch was recently climbing past 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

