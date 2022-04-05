Consumer Sector Update for 04/05/2022: HZO,CVNA,CLL,CUK,BURL

Consumer stocks were mixed on Tuesday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) adding 0.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 2.3%.

Data Tuesday showed the US international trade deficit was little changed during February.

US same-store sales grew 14.3% over year-ago levels during the seven days ended April 2 compared with a 12.9% increase the prior week, according to Redbook Research.

In company news, MarineMax (HZO) closed 0.4% lower after the company announced its purchase of Superyacht Management through its Northrop & Johnson subsidiary for an undisclosed amount.

Burlington Stores (BURL) was slipping 1.2%, recovering from a 4.3% slide earlier Tuesday that followed the apparel retailer saying John Crimmins will retire as chief financial officer on August 31, or possibly sooner if his successor is selected. Wells Fargo cut its price target for the stock by $40 to $235 a share.

Carvana (CVNA) fell 8.6% after an RBC Capital Markets downgrade of the vehicle e-commerce company to sector perform from outperform previously coupled with a $17 reduction in its price target for the stock to $138 a share.

Among advancers, Carnival (CCL) gained 2.4% after the cruise operator said the week of March 28 was its "busiest" week ever for bookings, with a double-digit rise compared with the prior week. The company is operating 22 of its 23 ships, with the Carnival Splendor scheduled to return to service on May 2.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.