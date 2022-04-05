Consumer Sector Update for 04/05/2022: CVNA,CLL,CUK,BURL

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.6% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 1.6%.

Data Tuesday showed the US international trade deficit was little changed during February, with the US Commerce Department reporting a $40 million decline from January levels to a seasonally adjusted $89.19 billion as imports increased 1.3% to $317.8 billion while exports grew 1.8% to $228.6 billion.

US same-store sales grew 14.3% over year-ago levels during the seven days ended April 2, compared with a 12.9% increase the prior week, according to Redbook Research. Milder weather helped drive sales for spring merchandise, while discount stores also saw solid gains for food and household supplies.

In company news, Carvana (CVNA) fell 9.3% after an RBC Capital Markets downgrade of the vehicle e-commerce company to sector perform from outperform previously coupled with a $17 reduction in its price target for the stock to $138 a share.

Burlington Stores (BURL) was slipping 0.5%, recovering from a 4.3% gain earlier Tuesday that followed the apparel retailer overnight saying John Crimmins will retire as chief financial officer John Crimmins on August 31, or before once his successor is named. Burlington shares also are sagging Tuesday after Wells Fargo cut its price target for the stock by $40 to $235 a share.

Carnival (CCL) gained 3.5% after the cruise operator said the week of March 28 was its "busiest" week ever for bookings, with a double-digit rise compared with the prior week. The company is operating 22 of its 23 ships, with the Carnival Splendor scheduled to return to service on May 2.

