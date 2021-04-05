Consumer Sector Update for 04/05/2021: MGM,XELB,LEAF,NCLH

Consumer stocks were ending mostly higher in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 1.5% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was advancing 2.5%.

In company news, MGM Resorts International (MGM) climbed 5.4% after Goldman Sachs Monday raised its price target for the casino company by $4 to $32 a share.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) was 7.5% higher after saying Monday it has provided the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with its plans to resume cruise operations from US ports beginning July 4.

Leaf Group (LEAF) rose more than 21% after the e-commerce company Monday agreed to a $323 million buyout offer from education and media company Graham Holdings Co (GHC), which will pay $8.50 in cash for each Leaf Group share. Graham shares were 4.4% higher.

Xcel Brands (XELB) raced more than 56% higher after the apparel company Monday announced its purchase of the Lori Goldstein brands, including LOGO by Lori Goldstein. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

