Consumer Sector Update for 04/05/2021: GME, DKNG, LI, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were climbing pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.41% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by more than 1%.

Gamestop (GME) said sales for the first nine weeks of its fiscal 2021 rose by approximately 11% from the same period last year. In a separate statement, the company said it is planning to launch an at-the-market offering of up to 3.5 million of its common shares. Gamestop was down more than 9% in recent trading.

DraftKings (DKNG) was more than 2% higher after saying it has acquired Blue Ribbon Software, an Israel-based jackpot and gamification company that provides tools for customizable jackpot promotions.

Li Auto (LI) was adding more than 2% in value after it reported a 238.6% year-over-year increase in the deliveries of Li ONEs in March to 4,900 units.

