Consumer Sector Update for 04/04/2024: XLP, XLY, LEVI, SMPL, CAG

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.5%.

Levi Strauss (LEVI) shares jumped 12.6% after the denim jeans manufacturer's fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings and sales beat market expectations.

Simply Good Foods (SMPL) shares climbed 4.3% after the company reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.40 per diluted share, up from $0.32 a year earlier.

Conagra Brands (CAG) shares rose 4.6% after the company reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings that topped analyst estimates.

