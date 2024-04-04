News & Insights

Markets
XLP

Consumer Sector Update for 04/04/2024: XLP, XLY, LEVI, SMPL, CAG

April 04, 2024 — 08:42 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.5%.

Levi Strauss (LEVI) shares jumped 12.6% after the denim jeans manufacturer's fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings and sales beat market expectations.

Simply Good Foods (SMPL) shares climbed 4.3% after the company reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.40 per diluted share, up from $0.32 a year earlier.

Conagra Brands (CAG) shares rose 4.6% after the company reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings that topped analyst estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XLP
XLY
LEVI
SMPL
CAG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.