Consumer Sector Update for 04/04/2023: SABR, WTER, CODI

Consumer stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.2% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was declining 0.4%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended April 1 rose 3.7% from a year earlier after a 2.8% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In company news, Alkaline Water Co. (WTER) tumbled 29%. The company said its board approved a 15-for-1 reverse stock split of common shares that will take effect on Wednesday.

Sabre (SABR), a travel technology company, said it has renewed its distribution deal with Virgin Atlantic. The shares declined 2%.

Compass Diversified (CODI) dropped 1.7%. A subsidiary, Marucci Sports, said it acquired Baum Enterprises for an undisclosed sum.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.