Consumer Sector Update for 04/04/2023: NAPA, WTER, SABR, CODI

Consumer stocks were slightly lower late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) declining about 0.2%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 3.7% from a year earlier in the week ended April 1 after a 2.8% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In company news, Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) shares were down 6.3% after its shareholder Mallard Holdco said it is planning a secondary offering of 6 million company shares.

Alkaline Water Co. (WTER) tumbled over 28%. The company said its board approved a 15-for-1 reverse stock split of its shares that will take effect on Wednesday.

Sabre (SABR), a travel technology firm, said it has renewed its distribution deal with Virgin Atlantic. The shares declined 0.7%.

Compass Diversified (CODI) fell 1.1%. A subsidiary, Marucci Sports, said it acquired Baum Enterprises for an undisclosed sum.

