Consumer Sector Update for 04/04/2023: NAPA, TSLA, KIRK

Consumer stocks were edging up in pre-bell activity Tuesday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) ticking up 0.1%, and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Stock ETF (XLY) rising 0.2%.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) slipped 5%, a day after the company said that shareholder Mallard Holdco plans a secondary offering of 6 million company shares.

Kikland's (KIRK) rose 4.2% despite reporting a fiscal Q4 adjusted loss of $0.09 per diluted share, swinging from earnings of $0.84 a year earlier. Additionally, the company said Chief Executive Officer Steve Woodward will retire, effective May 31.

Tesla (TSLA) delivered 88,869 electric vehicles made in China in March, up 35% from a year earlier, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing data from the China Passenger Car Association. The company's shares were up 1.1%.

