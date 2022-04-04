Consumer Sector Update for 04/04/2022: VGFC,VERY.V,DKNG,SBUX,CZOO

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed late in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 1.6%.

In company news, The Very Good Food Co. (VGFC) fell 3.6% after the termination of CEO Mitchell Scott, effective immediately. An executive committee will lead the Canadian plant-based food technology company during the search for a permanent chief executive. James Davison also resigned on Monday as chief research and development officer.

Starbucks (SBUX) fell 3.9% after the coffeehouse chain Monday said former chief executive Howard Schultz returned to become interim CEO following the planned retirement of Kevin Johnson. The company also is suspending its stock buyback program to invest in employees and stores for long-term growth.

DraftKings (DKNG) climbed 6.9% after it announced a new agreement with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation to offer DraftKings sports betting in Puerto Rico, including a retail sportsbook at the Foxwoods casino in San Juan "in the coming weeks," subject to licenses and regulatory approvals.

Cazoo (CZOO) advanced almost 12% after the vehicle e-commerce company late Friday said it secured a new asset-backed securitization facility for its subscription business in Germany and France through French lender BNP Paribas. The deal is expected to improve Cazoo's capital efficiency and speed up its car subscription business in Europe.

