Consumer Sector Update for 04/04/2022: JMIA, UPS, SBUX, STZ, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up by 0.04% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.03% lower recently.

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) shares were more than 7% higher after announcing a partnership with United Parcel Service (UPS) to expand its delivery services in Africa.

Starbucks (SBUX) said its founder Howard Schultz has taken on the role of its interim chief executive officer following the retirement of Kevin Johnson. Schultz, who will also be a board director, has decided to suspend the company's stock repurchasing program, effective immediately, in order to invest in employees and stores for long-term growth, Starbucks said. Starbucks shares were slipping past 3% recently.

Constellation Brands (STZ) shares were up more than 2% after saying it received a non-binding proposal from the Sands Family, its largest shareholder, to transition to a single class common stock structure.

