Consumer Sector Update for 04/03/2024: XLP, XLY, CALM, PLAY, EDBL

April 03, 2024 — 08:44 am EDT

Consumer stocks were lower pre-bell Wednesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.3%.

Cal-Maine Foods' (CALM) stock was up 5.3% after the company posted fiscal Q3 earnings and net sales that surpassed Capital IQ analysts' estimates.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment's (PLAY) shares rose 6.9% after the company reported higher fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings and sales.

Edible Garden's (EDBL) shares slipped 0.8% after the company said it is planning to implement a 1-for-20 reverse split of its common shares, effective Friday.

