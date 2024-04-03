News & Insights

Markets
ULTA

Consumer Sector Update for 04/03/2024: ULTA, SIG, GES

April 03, 2024 — 01:48 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.9% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.2%.

In corporate news, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) shares tumbled past 15% after the company said it expects Q1 comparable sales to be at the lower end of previous H1 guidance.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) increased its fiscal 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday as it announced a deal with Leonard Green & Partners to buy back certain convertible preferred shares. Signet shares jumped nearly 10%.

Guess (GES) and brand management firm WHP Global said Wednesday they closed their acquisition of New York-based fashion brand Rag & Bone. Guess shares added 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ULTA
SIG
GES

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.