Consumer Sector Update for 04/03/2024: ULTA, SIG, GES

Consumer stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.9% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.2%.

In corporate news, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) shares tumbled past 15% after the company said it expects Q1 comparable sales to be at the lower end of previous H1 guidance.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) increased its fiscal 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday as it announced a deal with Leonard Green & Partners to buy back certain convertible preferred shares. Signet shares jumped nearly 10%.

Guess (GES) and brand management firm WHP Global said Wednesday they closed their acquisition of New York-based fashion brand Rag & Bone. Guess shares added 1%.

