Consumer Sector Update for 04/03/2023: WWE, EDR, MCD, NYT, XLP, XLY

April 03, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was inactive and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was recently down 0.08%.

Endeavor Group Holdings (EDR) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) said they have agreed to merge to form a new publicly traded company that will be 51% owned by Endeavour and 49% by existing WWE's shareholders. World Wrestling Entertainment was declining by more than 6% recently.

McDonald's (MCD) is temporarily shutting down its US offices this week as it prepares to communicate with corporate employees about layoffs, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing an internal email at the company. McDonald's was slightly higher in recent premarket activity.

The New York Times (NYT) will not pay a monthly subscription to obtain a verified check mark on the Twitter platform, Reuters reported, citing a company spokesperson. The New York Times was recently up more than 1%.

MTNewswires
