Consumer Sector Update for 04/03/2023: EDR, WWE, TSLA, GM

April 03, 2023 — 02:11 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.5%.

In company news, Endeavor Group (EDR) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) have agreed to merge to form a new publicly traded company that will be 51% owned by Endeavour and 49% by existing WWE's shareholders. Endeavor shares were down over 8% and WWE shares were down 3.6%.

Tesla (TSLA) was down over 7% after saying it produced 440,808 vehicles in Q1, up from 305,407 units a year earlier.

General Motors (GM) said it sold 603,208 vehicles in the US in the first quarter, up 18% from a year earlier. GM shares were down 1.6%.

