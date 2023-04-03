Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 04/03/2023: EDR, WWE, DIS, TSLA, GM

April 03, 2023 — 03:58 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed late Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising 0.7% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.8%.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis asked the state's Chief Inspector General Melinda Miguel to investigate the legality of a February declaration approved by the board that supervised the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which allegedly gave Walt Disney (DIS) direct power to plan and develop the area, according to a letter released Monday. Disney's shares were down almost 0.2%.

Endeavor Group (EDR) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) have agreed to merge to form a new publicly traded company that will be 51% owned by Endeavour and 49% by existing WWE's shareholders. Endeavor shares were down 5.9% and WWE shares were down 2.4%.

Tesla (TSLA) was down 6.1% even as the company said it produced 440,808 vehicles in Q1, up from 305,407 units a year earlier.

General Motors (GM) said it sold 603,208 vehicles in the US in the first quarter, up 18% from a year earlier. GM shares still were down 1%.

