Consumer Sector Update for 04/03/2020: UAL,CNTY,TSLA,MNRO

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.13%

MCD -1.14%

DIS -3.78%

CVS +0.06%

KO -0.93%

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF still hanging on to a 0.2% gain this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was falling almost 1.9%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) United Airlines (UAL) fell 1.4% after company president Scott Kirby reportedly told employees at a town hall meeting on Thursday that revenue was down by "over $100 million a day" as most travelers avoid flights and stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. United has cut April capacity by over 60% and even deeper cuts are likely in May and June as the percentage of occupied seats has fallen into the teens or single digits. "We will need to reduce our cost structure one way or another to match the reduction in revenue," warned Kirby, who will become CEO at United next month.

In other sector news:

(+) Tesla (TSLA) rose 5.4% after the electric vehicle manufacturer reported its best Q1 ever, producing 102,672 cars and SUVs during the three months ended March 31 and delivering 88,400. By comparison, the company produced 104,891 and delivered 112,000 vehicles during Q4.

(+) Century Casinos (CNTY) climbed 3% after the casino entertainment company Friday said its Colorado subsidiaries were approved for three sports betting master licenses in the state. Century also said Circa Sports Colorado, its partner for one of the new master licenses, has won a temporary internet sports betting operator license, adding it was actively talking with potential sports betting partners for the remaining two licenses.

(-) Monro (MNRO) dropped as much as 15% to a seven-year low of $37.09 a share earlier Friday after the muffler-repair chain issued preliminary sales levels for the three months ended March 28, slipping 0.4% year-over-year to $286.1 million and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $308 million in Q4 sales. Because of the sales decline, Monro also said its FY20 earnings likely will be well below the low end of its prior outlook.

