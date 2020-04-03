Consumer Sector Update for 04/03/2020: TSLA, STZ, CHWY, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -1.18%

MCD: -0.12%

DIS: -0.37%

CVS: -0.45%

KO: -0.46%

Top consumer stocks were declining pre-market Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Tesla (TSLA), which was more than 14% higher amid a record Q1, during which the company produced 102,672 vehicles and delivered about 88,400 vehicles.

In other sector news:

(+) Constellation Brands (STZ) was up almost 1% after it reported a Q4 adjusted profit of $2.06 per share, up from $1.84 in the year-earlier period and significantly ahead of the consensus estimate of $1.66 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Chewy (CHWY) was declining by more than 1% after it booked a fiscal Q4 net loss of $0.15 per share, narrower than the 0.17 loss per share reported a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected GAAP net loss of $0.17 per share, and non-GAAP net loss of $0.12 per share.

