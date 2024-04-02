News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 04/02/2024: XLP, XLY, PVH, PIK, AINC

April 02, 2024 — 08:48 am EDT

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Tuesday with both the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) flat recently.

PVH (PVH) shares fell more than 22% after the company forecast a drop in Q1 and full-year 2024 sales.

Kidpik (PIK) shares jumped 33% after it agreed to merge with Nina Footwear in an all-stock transaction.

Ashford (AINC) shares soared 92% after the company said that a special committee of independent and disinterested directors recommended, and its board approved, a plan to terminate the company's common-stock registration and to delist its shares from the NYSE American.

