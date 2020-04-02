Consumer Sector Update for 04/02/2020: KMX, VNE, RCL, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.02%

MCD: +0.42%

DIS: +0.51%

CVS: +0.07%

KO: +0.60%

Consumer giants were marginally higher pre-bell Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) CarMax Inc (KMX), which was advancing more than 1% after it posted a fiscal Q4 EPS of $1.30, up from $1.13 reported a year ago, and higher than the $1.13 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Veoneer (VNE) was up more than 4% amid a deal for the split of Zenuity, the company's 50/50 software joint venture with Volvo Cars. Veoneer said it expects to generate $30 million to $40 million in annual savings from the transaction, along with a $15 million payment from Volvo that remains subject to a final agreement.

(-) Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Chief Executive Officer Richard Fain is taking a 100% pay cut as the company responds to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Royal Caribbean Cruises was recently declining nearly 2%.

