News & Insights

Markets
XLP

Consumer Sector Update for 04/01/2024: XLP, XLY, DOMA, OXM, GES

April 01, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were leaning higher pre-bell Monday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising 0.2%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently inactive.

Doma Holdings (DOMA) rose 35% after announcing its pending takeover by Title Resources Group for $6.29 per share in an all-cash deal.

Oxford Industries (OXM) was slipping 11% after the company reported lower fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings.

Guess? (GES) said Monday it plans to buy back shares worth $10.3 million under a newly approved stock buyback plan of up to $200 million. Shares of the company gained more than 3% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XLP
XLY
DOMA
OXM
GES

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.