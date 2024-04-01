Consumer Sector Update for 04/01/2024: XLP, XLY, DOMA, OXM, GES

Consumer stocks were leaning higher pre-bell Monday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising 0.2%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently inactive.

Doma Holdings (DOMA) rose 35% after announcing its pending takeover by Title Resources Group for $6.29 per share in an all-cash deal.

Oxford Industries (OXM) was slipping 11% after the company reported lower fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings.

Guess? (GES) said Monday it plans to buy back shares worth $10.3 million under a newly approved stock buyback plan of up to $200 million. Shares of the company gained more than 3% recently.

