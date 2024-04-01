Consumer Sector Update for 04/01/2024: CAG, DASH, LOW, DJT, BIG

Consumer stocks declined late Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.9%.

In corporate news, Conagra Brands (CAG) looks set to report in-line fiscal Q3 results on Friday, with sequential volume progress reflecting increased promotions, potentially leading the foodservice company to reiterate its full-year guidance, RBC Capital Markets said. RBC kept the company's sector perform rating and $29 price target. Conagra shares were up 0.3%.

DoorDash (DASH) will offer same-day delivery of home improvement products for Lowe's (LOW). DoorDash shares added 0.5%, and Lowe's was down 2.2%.

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) shares dropped 21% after the company reported a 2023 loss of $58.2 million, compared with earnings of $50.5 million a year earlier.

Big Lots (BIG) rose 1.9% after the company opened new buying offices in Shanghai and Ho Chi Minh City in a bid to expand product sourcing and lower operating costs.

