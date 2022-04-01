Consumer Sector Update for 04/01/2022: LVLU, NVVE, PAG, CSSE

Markets
Consumer stocks were narrowly mixed late in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.7% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) slipping 0.3%.

In company news, Lulu's Fashion Lounge (LVLU) was almost 14% higher late in Friday trade, easing from a more than 20% morning advance, after reporting a non-GAAP net loss of $0.03 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended Jan. 2, improving on a $0.24 per share loss during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.07 per share adjusted net loss. Net sales for the apparel retailer increased nearly 78% year-over-year to $96.8 million, also exceeding the $92.8 million Street view.

Penske Automotive Group (PAG) was nearly 1% higher after saying it has bought three BMW MINI dealerships and a collision-repair center in the UK. Financial terms were not disclosed although Penske said the deal is expected to add around $250 million in annualized revenue.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) was rising 43% after the video-on-demand company reporting a 78% increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $36 million and matching the Capital IQ consensus the three months ended Dec. 31.

Among decliners, Nuvve Holding (NVVE) slid 9.5% after the electric vehicle-charger company late Thursday reported a Q4 net loss of $0.47 per share compared with a $0.29 per share loss during the same quarter in 2020 and missing the three-analyst consensus call expecting a $0.35 per share loss. Revenue fell 14.6% year-over-year during the three months ended Dec. 31 to $1.25 million, trailing the $3.8 million Street view.

