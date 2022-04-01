Consumer Sector Update for 04/01/2022: GME, LVLU, LI, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.13% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently climbing by 0.41%.

Gamestop (GME) was gaining 13% in value after saying it will seek stockholder approval at the upcoming shareholder meeting to boost its Class A stock to 1.0 billion shares from 300 million shares to implement a stock split in the form of a stock dividend and to provide flexibility for future corporate needs.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge (LVLU) was was rallying past 20% after it reported a fiscal Q4 adjusted diluted loss of $0.03, compared with a $0.24 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.07.

Li Auto (LI) was 5% higher after saying it has delivered 11,034 One vehicles in March, up 125.2% from a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.