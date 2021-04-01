Consumer Sector Update for 04/01/2021: UXIN,QS,FNKO

Consumer stocks were mixed in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.8%.

In company news, Uxin (UXIN) jumped more than 40% after the used vehicle e-commerce company and two established investment funds in Asia signed binding term sheets for the potential purchase of up to $300 million of its senior convertible preferred shares.

QuantumScape (QS) climbed 9.6% after saying the latest generation of its solid-state lithium-metal fuel cells passed testing at Volkswagen labs in Germany, triggering a $100 million investment by the automaker's US affiliate. Volkswagen will invest another $100 million once the required antitrust waiting period expires.

Funko (FNKO) was 5% higher, easing from an earlier 27% gain to its best share price since September 2019 at $25.06, after the consumer products company announced its entry in the nonfungible token market, with plans to begin offering NFTs in June, and also saying it acquired a majority stake in TokenWave, which has developed a mobile app and website for users to track their NFT holdings.

