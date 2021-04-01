Consumer Sector Update for 04/01/2021: QS, FNKO, XSPA, XLP, XLY

Markets
QS

Consumer Sector Update for 04/01/2021

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were mixed before markets open Thursday. Shares of the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) declined 0.1%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gained 0.8%.

QuantumScape (QS) rose over 14% after announcing that it has achieved a technical milestone, triggering an additional investment of $100 million from Volkswagen's US affiliate.

Funko (FNKO) also improved more than 11% after acquiring a majority stake in TokenWave for an undisclosed sum.

Meanwhile, XpresSpa Group (XSPA) lost more than 15% after reporting that its Q4 net loss widened to $15.7 million from $7.1 million a year ago due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

